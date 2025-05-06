American Electric's Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

American Electric Power Company, Inc. AEP reported first-quarter 2025 operating earnings per share (EPS) of $1.54, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.39 by 10.8%. The bottom line inched up 21.3% from $1.27 recorded in the year-ago quarter. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)



The company reported GAAP earnings of $1.50 per share compared with the year-ago quarter’s $1.91.

Total Revenues

AEP’s revenues of $5.46 billion rose 8.7% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $5.03 billion. The top line also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.34 billion by 2.4%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

American Electric Power Company, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | American Electric Power Company, Inc. Quote

AEP’s Segmental Performance

Vertically Integrated Utility Operations: Operating earnings increased to $349.9 million from $300.3 million in the year-ago period.



Transmission & Distribution Utilities: Operating earnings totaled $192.3 million, up from $150.3 million in the year-ago quarter.



AEP Transmission Holdco: This segment generated operating earnings of $234.6 million, up from $208.7 million in the year-ago quarter.



Generation and Marketing: Operating earnings amounted to $76.3 million, up from $65.4 million in the year-ago quarter.



All Other: The segment reported an operating loss of $29.8 million, narrower than the year-ago reported loss of $54.3 million.

AEP’s 2025 Guidance

American Electric has reaffirmed its 2025 operating earnings guidance. It still expects to generate earnings in the band of $5.75-$5.95 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $5.86 per share, which lies just above the midpoint of the company’s projected range.



The company also expects the long-term EPS growth rate to be in the range of 6-8%.

AEP’s Zacks Rank

American Electric currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Utility Releases

NextEra Energy, Inc. NEE reported first-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings of 99 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 97 cents by 2.1%. The company reported operating revenues of $6.24 billion, which lagged the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion by 14.9%.



FirstEnergy FE reported first-quarter 2025 operating earnings of 67 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 60 cents by 11.7%. The company reported operating revenues of $3.77 billion, which surpassed the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion by 3.2%.



CMS Energy Corporation CMS reported first-quarter 2025 earnings of $1.02 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05 by 2.9%. The company reported operating revenues of $2.45 billion, which beat the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion by 8.9%.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FirstEnergy Corporation (FE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CMS Energy Corporation (CMS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.