American Electric's (AEP) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Beat

American Electric Power Company, Inc. AEP reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of 98 cents, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 94 cents by 4.3%. The bottom line improved 12.6% from 87 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

The company reported GAAP earnings of $1.07 per share compared with the year-ago quarter’s 88 cents.

For 2021, the company reported adjusted earnings of $4.74 per share, up from the year-ago figure of $4.44. The full-year bottom line also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.70.

American Electric Power Company, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

American Electric Power Company, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | American Electric Power Company, Inc. Quote

Total Revenues

American Electric’s fourth-quarter revenues of $4.10 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.02 billion by 2%.

The reported figure improved 13.9% from the year-ago quarter’s $3.60 billion.

For 2021, the company generated revenues of $16.80 billion, up from the year-ago figure of $14.90 billion. The full-year top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $16.56 billion.

Segmental Performance

Vertically Integrated Utility Operations: Adjusted earnings in the quarter increased to $196.1 million from $155.1 million in the year-ago quarter.



Transmission & Distribution Utilities: Adjusted earnings were $128.5 million, up from $93.8 million in the year-ago quarter.



AEP Transmission Holdco: This segment generated adjusted earnings of $166.1 million, up from $134.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.



Generation and Marketing: Adjusted earnings were $30.4 million, up from $24.2 million in the year-ago quarter.



All Other: Adjusted earnings were $44.1 million compared with $25 million in the year-ago quarter.

Quarterly Highlights

Adjusted income was $496.2 million, up 14.7% from $432.7 million in the year-ago quarter.

Financial Update

As of Dec 31, 2021, American Electric had cash and cash equivalents of $403.4 million compared with $392.7 million as of Dec 31, 2020.

Long-term debt was $31.30 billion as of Dec 31, 2021, compared with $29 billion as of Dec 31, 2020.

Cash flow from operations was $3,832.9 million as of Dec 31, 2021, compared with $3,832.9 million as of Dec 31, 2020.

2022 Guidance

American Electric expects its 2022 operating earnings in the range of $4.87-$5.07 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings, which is pegged at $4.97 per share, is in line with the mid-point of the guidance range.

Zacks Rank

American Electric currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Utility Releases

NextEra Energy NEE reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 41 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 40 cents by 2.5%. The bottom line was also up 2.5% from the prior-year quarter.

NextEra’s operating revenues were $5,046 million, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5,436 million by 7.2%. Nonetheless, the top line improved 14.8% year over year.

CMS Energy Corporation CMS reported fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 47 cents from continuing operations, which came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The reported figure declined 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CMS Energy’s operating revenues were $2,033 million, which exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,754 million by 15.9%. The top line also improved 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Xcel Energy Inc. XEL posted fourth-quarter 2021 operating earnings of 58 cents per share, which matched the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line also rose 7.4% from the year-ago earnings of 54 cents.

Xcel Energy’s fourth-quarter revenues of $3,355 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3,136 million by 7%. The same improved 14% from the prior-year quarter’s $2,947 million.

