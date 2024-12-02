American Electric price target raised to $108 from $104 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital raised the firm’s price target on American Electric (AEP) to $108 from $104 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm is citing the expected upside to its more conservative outlook from higher load growth relative to its more conservative assumptions, potential for alternative financing solutions to moderate equity dilution, and potential ROE improvement from more constructive regulatory outcomes, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

