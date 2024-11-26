American Electric price target lowered to $99 from $100 at Barclays

Barclays analyst Nicholas Campanella lowered the firm’s price target on American Electric (AEP) to $99 from $100 and keeps an Equal Weight rating on the shares. The firm updated the company’s model.
