American Electric Power vs. GE Vernova: Which Utilities Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Key Points

American Electric Power operates the largest electric transmission system in the U.S., providing a stable backbone for domestic energy distribution.

GE Vernova is a global leader in power generation and grid modernization, serving nearly 25% of the world’s electricity needs.

Which energy player offers the best balance of stability and growth for your portfolio in 2026 and beyond?

10 stocks we like better than American Electric Power ›

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) and GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) are two massive companies at the center of the global shift toward a more electrified, sustainable economy.

American Electric Power functions as a traditional regulated utility focused on steady infrastructure, while GE Vernova operates as an industrial technology powerhouse providing essential equipment for power generation. This comparison explores which company better serves your investment goals.

The case for American Electric Power

American Electric Power operates the largest electric transmission system in the U.S, maintaining a vast distribution network that serves roughly 5.6 million customers across 11 states. It’s a prominent electric utility stock, focused on regulated operations and supporting the expansion of data centers and large load customers. For its AEP Texas subsidiary, two retail electric providers accounted for nearly 38% of operating revenue.

In fiscal year 2025, revenue grew 9.4% to $21.8 billion, supporting a net income of about $3.6 billion, up substantially from the $3 billion earned in FY 2024. Its net margin of 16.4% shows a healthy, rising trend.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, the debt-to-equity ratio was roughly 1.6x, representing total debt relative to shareholder equity. The current ratio, which compares current assets to current liabilities, was approximately 0.5x. During FY 2025, the company generated nearly $6.8 billion in free cash flow (FCF), which is calculated as cash flow from operations minus capital expenditures.

The case for GE Vernova

GE Vernova is a global energy leader with three primary segments: power, electrification, and wind. The company’s biggest strength is a massive installed base of gas and wind turbines that helps generate close to 25% of the world’s electricity, serving customers in approximately 100 countries. It focuses on providing the essential hardware and software required for grid modernization and the global push toward decarbonization.

In FY 2025, revenue reached nearly $38.1 billion, an 8.9% increase from approximately $34.9 billion in FY 2024. The company delivered a net income of about $4.9 billion, a substantial improvement from the $1.6 billion earned the previous year. This performance resulted in a net margin of roughly 12.8%, indicating a strong upward trend.

As of its December 2025 balance sheet, GE Vernova maintained a robust financial position with negligible total debt relative to equity. The current ratio was about 1.0x, showing a balanced relationship between current assets and liabilities. The company generated roughly $3.7 billion in FCF during the year, representing the cash remaining after accounting for capital expenditures.

Risk profile comparison

American Electric Power faces significant regulatory risks, as its revenues depend on rate approvals from the FERC and various state commissions. The company also manages the complexities of nuclear generation at its Cook Plant, which entails ongoing fuel storage and eventual decommissioning costs. Additionally, its vast physical infrastructure is vulnerable to cybersecurity threats and physical attacks that could lead to significant repair costs or regulatory penalties.

GE Vernova faces risks related to product quality and the execution of large-scale projects, particularly in gas and wind turbines, where technical failures can lead to costly warranty claims. The company relies on complex global supply chains for critical components, such as semiconductor chips, making it sensitive to trade restrictions and logistics disruptions. Furthermore, GE Vernova frequently operates through joint ventures and consortiums, which introduces governance risks and potential financial liabilities if partners fail to meet their obligations.

Valuation comparison

American Electric Power appears more conservatively priced than GE Vernova, as indicated by the Forward P/E, which tracks future earnings estimates, and the P/S ratio.

Metric American Electric Power GE Vernova Sector Benchmark Forward P/E 20.3x 32.1x 20.3x P/S ratio 3.2x 6.6x

Sector benchmark uses the SPDR XLU sector ETF.

Valuation metrics sourced from Financial Modeling Prep (FMP) and may differ from other data providers.

Which stock would I buy in 2026?

There’s one common link between American Electric Power and GE Vernova. Both are experiencing an unprecedented surge in demand, driven primarily by the artificial intelligence data center boom.

American Electric, for instance, is seeing massive growth in data center hub, Texas, which accounts for 41 gigawatts (GW) of its 63 GW load growth (or contracted load addition) by 2030. To keep up with the massive demand, the utility is aggressively ramping up its infrastructure spending, recently lifting its five-year capital deployment plan to a whopping $78 billion. Backed by the spending, it projects its rate base to grow at an annualized rate of 11% through 2030, which is significant for any utility. That should support earnings and dividend growth.

GE Vernova is also capturing growth from the data center supercycle. It is the world’s largest manufacturer of gas turbines. Demand is so huge that its backlog hit $163 billion in the first quarter of FY 2026. It now expects to reach $200 billion by 2027, rather than 2028 as previously anticipated.

If I were to buy one stock today, I would buy GE Vernova. Even though American Electric is a steadily growing utility with a solid growth path ahead and steady passive income, it’s still a regulated utility that cannot match the massive structural tailwinds fueling GE Vernova. Its free cash flow is growing at a torrid pace, hitting a record $4.8 billion in Q1. That’s more than the FCF it generated in full 2025. GE Vernova also pays a dividend, and although the stock has more than doubled in one year, this could just be the beginning of a multi-year bull run.

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Neha Chamaria has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends GE Vernova. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.