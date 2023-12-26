News & Insights

Markets
AEP

American Electric Power To Sell 50% Stake In New Mexico Renewable Development To Exus

December 26, 2023 — 07:08 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) has inked an agreement to sell its 50 percent stake in New Mexico Renewable Development, LLC or NMRD to Exus North America Holdings, LLC, an independent investment and asset management firm.

AEP's stake is valued at around $115 million and the company expects receive about $104 million in cash after tax and other adjustments.

The NMRD portfolio consists of nine operating solar developments totaling 185 MW and six projects under development with an estimated output of 440 MW as per AEP.

The deal is expected to close in February 2024.

The company said the sale will not have a material impact on its financial results.

In pre-market activity, AEP shares are trading at $81.57, up 1.48% on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AEP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.