American Electric Power to Release Q2 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

American Electric Power Company, Inc. AEP is slated to release second-quarter 2026 results on July 30, before market open. In the last reported quarter, the company delivered an earnings surprise of 5.81%.



Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Note Ahead of AEP’s Q2 Earnings

AEP’s second-quarter earnings are expected to have benefited from its position as a high-quality, pure-play electric utility operating in growth regions. The company’s focus on providing reliable, affordable power and leveraging its scale to secure critical resources to meet increasing customer demand across its service territories is likely to have supported its performance.



American Electric is expected to have benefited from favorable rate revisions implemented in previous quarters, along with industrial load growth, rising data center demand and stronger normalized retail sales, supported by economic growth across AEP’s operating states.



Higher operation and maintenance expenses and increased interest expenses are likely to have offset some of the gains in the company’s second-quarter earnings. However, strong revenue growth is expected to have supported AEP’s overall bottom-line performance.

AEP’s Q2 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEP’s sales is pegged at $5.26 billion, which indicates year-over-year growth of 3.4%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.49 per share, which suggests a year-over-year rise of 4.2%.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for AEP

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for American Electric this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here, as you will see below.

American Electric Power Company, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

American Electric Power Company, Inc. price-eps-surprise | American Electric Power Company, Inc. Quote

Earnings ESP: AEP has an Earnings ESP of -0.36%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Currently, American Electric carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Stocks to Consider

Here, we have mentioned a few players from the same industry that have the right combination of elements to beat earnings in the upcoming releases:



Ameren Corporation AEE is scheduled to report its second-quarter 2026 results on July 30, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.19% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



AEE’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 7.68%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings stands at $1.08 per share, which implies a year-over-year increase of 6.9%.



The Southern Company SO is set to report its second-quarter 2026 results on July 30, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.16% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



SO’s long-term earnings growth rate is 11.15%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings stands at $1.01 per share, which calls for a year-over-year jump of 11%.



Edison International EIX is slated to report its second-quarter 2026 results on July 30, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +4.66% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.



EIX’s long-term earnings growth rate is 2.10%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.02 per share, which suggests a year-over-year rise of 5.2%.

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American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.