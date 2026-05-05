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American Electric Power Reaffirms FY26 Adj. EPS Outlook - Update

May 05, 2026 — 08:04 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, electric utility American Electric Power Co., Inc. (AEP) reaffirmed its operating earnings guidance for the full-year 2026.

For fiscal 2026, the company continues to project operating earnings in the range of $6.15 to $6.45 per share.

The company also continues to expect its long-term annual operating earnings growth rate to 7 to 9 percent through 2023, with an expected operating earnings compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of greater than 9 percent.

In Tuesday's pre-market trading, AEP is trading on the Nasdaq at $138.40, up $3.74 or 2.78 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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