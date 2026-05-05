American Electric Power Reaffirms FY26 Adj. EPS Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, electric utility American Electric Power Co., Inc. (AEP) reaffirmed its operating earnings guidance for the full-year 2026.

For fiscal 2026, the company continues to project operating earnings in the range of $6.15 to $6.45 per share.

The company also continues to expect its long-term annual operating earnings growth rate to 7 to 9 percent through 2023, with an expected operating earnings compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of greater than 9 percent.

In Tuesday's pre-market trading, AEP is trading on the Nasdaq at $138.40, up $3.74 or 2.78 percent.

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