American Electric Power Reaffirms FY23 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, electric utility American Electric Power Co., Inc. (AEP) reaffirmed its fiscal 2023 operating earnings guidance in the range of $5.19 to $5.39 per share, with long-term growth rate of 6 to 7 percent.

On average, 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $5.28 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates usually exclude special items.

