American Electric Power Reaffirms FY21 Adj. EPS Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, electric utility American Electric Power Co., Inc. (AEP) reaffirmed its fiscal 2021 operating earnings guidance in the range of $4.55 to $4.75 per share. Including special items, estimated earnings would be between $4.56 and $4.76 per share.

On average, 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to earn $4.266 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates usually exclude special items.

The company also reaffirmed its long-term growth rate of 5 to 7 percent.

