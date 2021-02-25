American Electric Power Raises Earnings Guidance

(RTTNews) - American Electric Power (AEP) raised its 2021 operating earnings guidance range to $4.55 to $4.75 per share. The company said it is committed to long-term growth rate of 5% to 7% from the revised guidance.

Operating earnings for fourth-quarter was $0.87 per share, compared to $0.60, a year ago. On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.79, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter revenue was $3.6 billion, flat with prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $3.95 billion, for the quarter.

