American Electric Power to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in Store?

American Electric Power Company, Inc. ( AEP ) is slated to release second-quarter 2025 results on July 30, before market open.

The company delivered an earnings surprise of 10.79% in the last quarter. Moreover, American Electric has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 4.09%.

Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors to Note Ahead of AEP’s Q2 Results

Most of AEP’s service territories observed warmer-than-normal weather conditions in the second quarter. This is likely to have increased the electricity demand for cooling purposes from the company’s customers during this spring. This is expected to have bolstered American Electric's top line in the second quarter.

Factors like favorable rate revisions in prior quarters, industrial load growth, data center demand and higher normalized retail sales, aided by economic development in the states where AEP operates, are also likely to have boosted the top-line performance in the soon-to-be-reported quarter.

However, adverse weather patterns, including heavy rainfalls, floods and several tornadoes, affected parts of AEP’s service territories and thereby are likely to have caused outages for some of its customers and also damaged its infrastructure.

While the outages are expected to have hurt the company’s top line, the infrastructural damages are likely to have pushed up its operating expenses for restoration in the second quarter. Such higher restoration costs, along with higher operating & maintenance (O&M) and depreciation expenses, are likely to have weighed on its second-quarter earnings. Nevertheless, positive revenue expectations are expected to have aided the bottom-line performance.

AEP’s Q2 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEP’s sales is pegged at $4.76 billion, which indicates year-over-year growth of 3.9%.

The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.16 per share, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 7.2%.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for AEP

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for American Electric this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: AEP has an Earnings ESP of +10.63%. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Currently, American Electric carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here, we have mentioned a few players from the same industry that also have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in the upcoming releases:

Entergy Corporation ( ETR ) is scheduled to report its second-quarter 2025 results on July 30, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +7.06% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $3.13 billion, which indicates a 6% improvement from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The consensus estimate for earnings is 85 cents per share.

Consolidated Edison ( ED ) is scheduled to report its second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 7, after market close. It has an Earnings ESP of +3.88% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pegged at $3.60 billion, which indicates an 11.9% improvement from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The consensus estimate for earnings is pegged at 62 cents per share.

Xcel Energy Inc. ( XEL ) is slated to report its second-quarter 2025 results on July 31, before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +1.76% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for second-quarter sales is pegged at $3.31 billion, which implies a 9.3% improvement from the year-ago quarter’s figure. The consensus estimate for earnings is 62 cents per share.

