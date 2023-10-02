American Electric Power Names Charles Zebula CFO, Reaffirms Operating Earnings Outlook

(RTTNews) - American Electric Power Co. Inc. (AEP) Monday announced the appointment of Charles Zebula as chief financial officer and executive vice president, effectively immediately succeeding Ann Kelly, who decided to leave the company.

AEP also reaffirmed its 2023 operating earnings guidance range of $5.19 to $5.39 per share. The Columbus, Ohio-based electric public utility holding company projects a long-term growth rate of 6 to 7 percent and FFO/Debt target of 14 to 15 percent.

Zebula has been serving the company for the last 25 years and most recently as executive vice president of Portfolio Optimization.

In the pre-market session, the shares at $75.22, down 0.49 percent.

