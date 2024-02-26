News & Insights

US Markets
AEP

American Electric Power names board member Fowke as interim CEO

February 26, 2024 — 05:03 pm EST

Written by Sourasis Bose for Reuters ->

Adds appointment details from paragraph 2

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Utility firm American Electric Power AEP.O said on Monday board member Benjamin Fowke has been named as its interim chief executive officer, effective immediately.

Fowke, the former CEO of peer Xcel Energy XEL.O, will replace Julie Sloat, American Electric's chief since 2023.

"This decision was not a result of any disagreement with Sloat regarding AEP's operations, policies or financial performance, and was not made for cause or related to any ethical or compliance concern," the company said.

American Electric said its board has engaged a leading executive search firm to conduct an external search for a permanent CEO.

(Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Maju Samuel)

((Sourasis.Bose@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AEP
XEL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.