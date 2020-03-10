Markets
American Electric Power Equity Units Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

On 3/12/20, American Electric Power Co Inc's 6.125% Equity Units (Symbol: AEP.PRB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.7656, payable on 3/16/20. As a percentage of AEP.PRB's recent share price of $54.13, this dividend works out to approximately 1.41%, so look for shares of AEP.PRB to trade 1.41% lower — all else being equal — when AEP.PRB shares open for trading on 3/12/20. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.60%, which compares to an average yield of 4.04% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of AEP.PRB shares, versus AEP:

Below is a dividend history chart for AEP.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.7656 on American Electric Power Co Inc's 6.125% Equity Units:

In Tuesday trading, American Electric Power Co Inc's 6.125% Equity Units (Symbol: AEP.PRB) is currently off about 1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: AEP) are off about 1.4%.

