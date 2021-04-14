American Electric Power Company, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AEP) CEO Compensation Looks Acceptable To Us And Here's Why

Under the guidance of CEO Nick Akins, American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) has performed reasonably well recently. This is something shareholders will keep in mind as they cast their votes on company resolutions such as executive remuneration in the upcoming AGM on 20 April 2021. Based on our analysis of the data below, we think CEO compensation seems reasonable for now.

Comparing American Electric Power Company, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

Our data indicates that American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$43b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$16m for the year to December 2020. That's a fairly small increase of 7.0% over the previous year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$1.5m.

On comparing similar companies in the industry with market capitalizations above US$8.0b, we found that the median total CEO compensation was US$15m. This suggests that American Electric Power Company remunerates its CEO largely in line with the industry average. Furthermore, Nick Akins directly owns US$12m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$1.5m US$1.5m 10% Other US$14m US$13m 90% Total Compensation US$16m US$14m 100%

On an industry level, roughly 13% of total compensation represents salary and 87% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that American Electric Power Company allocates a smaller portion of compensation to salary in comparison to the broader industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

A Look at American Electric Power Company, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

American Electric Power Company, Inc.'s earnings per share (EPS) grew 4.5% per year over the last three years. It saw its revenue drop 4.1% over the last year.

We would prefer it if there was revenue growth, but the modest EPS growth gives us some relief. It's hard to reach a conclusion about business performance right now. This may be one to watch. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has American Electric Power Company, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 39% over three years, American Electric Power Company, Inc. has done well by shareholders. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

To Conclude...

Seeing that the company has put up a decent performance, only a few shareholders, if any at all, might have questions about the CEO pay in the upcoming AGM. In saying that, any proposed increase to CEO compensation will still be assessed on how reasonable it is based on performance and industry benchmarks.

We can learn a lot about a company by studying its CEO compensation trends, along with looking at other aspects of the business. In our study, we found 2 warning signs for American Electric Power Company you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant.

