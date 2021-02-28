American Electric Power Company, Inc. Recorded A 5.1% Miss On Revenue: Analysts Are Revisiting Their Models

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 5.3% to US$74.85 in the week after its latest yearly results. American Electric Power Company missed revenue estimates by 5.1%, with sales of US$15b, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.44 beat expectations, coming in 2.8% ahead of analyst estimates. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGS:AEP Earnings and Revenue Growth March 1st 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from American Electric Power Company's ten analysts is for revenues of US$16.5b in 2021, which would reflect a decent 11% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to ascend 20% to US$4.65. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$17.1b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.62 in 2021. The consensus seems maybe a little more pessimistic, trimming their revenue forecasts after the latest results even though there was no change to its EPS estimates.

The consensus has reconfirmed its price target of US$92.79, showing that the analysts don't expect weaker sales expectations next year to have a material impact on American Electric Power Company's market value. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic American Electric Power Company analyst has a price target of US$112 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$83.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the American Electric Power Company's past performance and to peers in the same industry. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that American Electric Power Company is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to grow 11%. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 1.2% annual decline over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the wider industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 5.1% next year. So it looks like American Electric Power Company is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. They also downgraded their revenue estimates, although industry data suggests that American Electric Power Company's revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. The consensus price target held steady at US$92.79, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on American Electric Power Company. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple American Electric Power Company analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 2 warning signs for American Electric Power Company (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of.

