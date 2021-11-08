American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 09, 2021

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.78 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AEP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.41% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $85.04, the dividend yield is 3.67%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AEP was $85.04, representing a -9.73% decrease from the 52 week high of $94.21 and a 13.69% increase over the 52 week low of $74.80.

AEP is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Dominion Energy, Inc. (D). AEP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.79. Zacks Investment Research reports AEP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 5.82%, compared to an industry average of 2.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the aep Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to AEP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AEP as a top-10 holding:

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities (XLU)

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY)

Invesco Exchange-Traded Fund Trust II Invesco S&P Ultra Divide (RDIV)

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU)

First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF (ECLN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IDU with an increase of 3.46% over the last 100 days. XLU has the highest percent weighting of AEP at 4.48%.

