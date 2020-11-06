American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 09, 2020

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.74 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 10, 2020. Shareholders who purchased AEP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.71% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $90.71, the dividend yield is 3.26%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AEP was $90.71, representing a -13.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $104.97 and a 39.26% increase over the 52 week low of $65.14.

AEP is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Dominion Energy, Inc. (D). AEP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.87. Zacks Investment Research reports AEP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 2.2%, compared to an industry average of -1.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AEP Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to AEP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AEP as a top-10 holding:

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities (XLU)

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU)

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY)

Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU)

John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF (JHMU).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XLU with an increase of 8.31% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AEP at 5.04%.

