American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 07, 2021

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 07, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.74 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AEP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that AEP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $87.47, the dividend yield is 3.38%.

The previous trading day's last sale of AEP was $87.47, representing a -7.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $94.21 and a 16.94% increase over the 52 week low of $74.80.

AEP is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Dominion Energy, Inc. (D). AEP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.6. Zacks Investment Research reports AEP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 5.29%, compared to an industry average of 3.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AEP Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to AEP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AEP as a top-10 holding:

John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF (JHMU)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities (XLU)

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU)

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY)

Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU).

The top-performing ETF of this group is JHMU with an increase of 4.81% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of AEP at 6.16%.

