American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 09, 2021

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.74 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 10, 2021. Shareholders who purchased AEP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.71% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of AEP was $82.19, representing a -21.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $104.63 and a 26.18% increase over the 52 week low of $65.14.

AEP is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Southern Company (SO). AEP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.87. Zacks Investment Research reports AEP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 2.24%, compared to an industry average of 1.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the AEP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to AEP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have AEP as a top-10 holding:

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Utilities (XLU)

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU)

Vanguard Utilities ETF (VPU)

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund III First Trust Horizon Manag (HUSV)

VictoryShares US EQ Income Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CDC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is CDC with an increase of 16.21% over the last 100 days. XLU has the highest percent weighting of AEP at 4.63%.

