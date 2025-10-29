American Electric Power Co Inc Reports Retreat In Q3 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP) revealed earnings for third quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $959.6 million, or $1.80 per share. This compares with $972.0 million, or $1.82 per share, last year.

Excluding items, American Electric Power Co Inc reported adjusted earnings of $985.4 million or $1.85 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 9.8% to $5.420 billion from $6.010 billion last year.

American Electric Power Co Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $959.6 Mln. vs. $972.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.80 vs. $1.82 last year. -Revenue: $5.420 Bln vs. $6.010 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.75 to $5.95

