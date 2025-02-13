American Electric Power Co Inc Q4 Profit Increases, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $664.1 million, or $1.25 per share. This compares with $336.2 million, or $0.64 per share, last year.

Excluding items, American Electric Power Co Inc reported adjusted earnings of $660.1 million or $1.24 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.24 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.6% to $4.696 billion from $4.577 billion last year.

American Electric Power Co Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $664.1 Mln. vs. $336.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.25 vs. $0.64 last year. -Revenue: $4.696 Bln vs. $4.577 Bln last year.

