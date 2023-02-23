American Electric Power Co Inc Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $384.3 million, or $0.75 per share. This compares with $538.9 million, or $1.07 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, American Electric Power Co Inc reported adjusted earnings of $540.1 million or $1.05 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.99 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.5% to $4.9 billion from $4.1 billion last year.

American Electric Power Co Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $384.3 Mln. vs. $538.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.75 vs. $1.07 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.99 -Revenue (Q4): $4.9 Bln vs. $4.1 Bln last year.

