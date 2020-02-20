Markets
American Electric Power Co Inc Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $153.5 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $363.4 million, or $0.74 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, American Electric Power Co Inc reported adjusted earnings of $294.1 million or $0.60 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.3% to $3.6 billion from $3.8 billion last year.

American Electric Power Co Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $294.1 Mln. vs. $354.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.60 vs. $0.72 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.58 -Revenue (Q4): $3.6 Bln vs. $3.8 Bln last year.

