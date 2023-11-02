American Electric Power Co Inc Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP) revealed earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $953.7 million, or $1.83 per share. This compares with $683.7 million, or $1.33 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, American Electric Power Co Inc reported adjusted earnings of $923.8 million or $1.77 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.71 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.6% to $5.3 billion from $5.5 billion last year.

American Electric Power Co Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $953.7 Mln. vs. $683.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.83 vs. $1.33 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.71 -Revenue (Q3): $5.3 Bln vs. $5.5 Bln last year.

