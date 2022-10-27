American Electric Power Co Inc Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $683.7 million, or $1.33 per share. This compares with $796.0 million, or $1.59 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, American Electric Power Co Inc reported adjusted earnings of $831.0 million or $1.62 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.6% to $5.5 billion from $4.6 billion last year.

American Electric Power Co Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $683.7 Mln. vs. $796.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.33 vs. $1.59 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.56 -Revenue (Q3): $5.5 Bln vs. $4.6 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.97 - $5.07

