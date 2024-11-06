American Electric Power Co Inc Q3 Profit Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP) reported a profit for third quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $959.6 million, or $1.80 per share. This compares with $953.7 million, or $1.83 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, American Electric Power Co Inc reported adjusted earnings of $985.4 million or $1.85 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.80 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.9% to $5.4 billion from $5.3 billion last year.

American Electric Power Co Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $959.6 Mln. vs. $953.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.80 vs. $1.83 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $5.4 Bln vs. $5.3 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.58 to $5.68

