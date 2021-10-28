American Electric Power Co Inc Q3 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $796.0 million, or $1.59 per share. This compares with $748.6 million, or $1.51 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, American Electric Power Co Inc reported adjusted earnings of $716.7 million or $1.43 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.2% to $4.6 billion from $4.1 billion last year.

American Electric Power Co Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $716.7 Mln. vs. $728.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.43 vs. $1.47 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.46 -Revenue (Q3): $4.6 Bln vs. $4.1 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.65 to $4.75

