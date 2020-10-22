American Electric Power Co Inc Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP) released a profit for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $748.6 million, or $1.51 per share. This compares with $733.5 million, or $1.49 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, American Electric Power Co Inc reported adjusted earnings of $728.2 million or $1.47 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.7% to $4.1 billion from $4.3 billion last year.

American Electric Power Co Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $728.2 Mln. vs. $722.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.47 vs. $1.46 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.45 -Revenue (Q3): $4.1 Bln vs. $4.3 Bln last year.

