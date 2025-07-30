American Electric Power Co Inc Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.23 billion, or $2.29 per share. This compares with $0.34 billion, or $0.64 per share, last year.

Excluding items, American Electric Power Co Inc reported adjusted earnings of $765.7 million or $1.43 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.27 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 11.1% to $5.09 billion from $4.58 billion last year.

American Electric Power Co Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.23 Bln. vs. $0.34 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.29 vs. $0.64 last year. -Revenue: $5.09 Bln vs. $4.58 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.75 - $5.95

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.