American Electric Power Co Inc Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP) revealed earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $521.2 million, or $1.01 per share. This compares with $524.5 million, or $1.02 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, American Electric Power Co Inc reported adjusted earnings of $582.2 million or $1.13 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.12 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.3% to $4.4 billion from $4.6 billion last year.

American Electric Power Co Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $521.2 Mln. vs. $524.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.01 vs. $1.02 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.12 -Revenue (Q2): $4.4 Bln vs. $4.6 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.19 to $5.39

