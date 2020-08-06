Markets
AEP

American Electric Power Co Inc Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP) announced earnings for its second quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $520.8 million, or $1.05 per share. This compares with $461.3 million, or $0.93 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, American Electric Power Co Inc reported adjusted earnings of $533.5 million or $1.08 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.06 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.8% to $3.5 billion from $3.6 billion last year.

American Electric Power Co Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $533.5 Mln. vs. $493.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.08 vs. $1.00 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.06 -Revenue (Q2): $3.5 Bln vs. $3.6 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.25 - $4.45

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AEP

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular