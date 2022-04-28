American Electric Power Co Inc Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $714.7 million, or $1.41 per share. This compares with $575.0 million, or $1.16 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, American Electric Power Co Inc reported adjusted earnings of $616.4 million or $1.22 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.20 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.0% to $4.6 billion from $4.3 billion last year.

American Electric Power Co Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $714.7 Mln. vs. $575.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.41 vs. $1.16 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.20 -Revenue (Q1): $4.6 Bln vs. $4.3 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.87 to $5.07

