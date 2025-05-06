American Electric Power Co Inc Q1 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $800.2 million, or $1.50 per share. This compares with $1.003 billion, or $1.91 per share, last year.

Excluding items, American Electric Power Co Inc reported adjusted earnings of $823.3 million or $1.54 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.40 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.7% to $5.463 billion from $5.026 billion last year.

American Electric Power Co Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $800.2 Mln. vs. $1.003 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.50 vs. $1.91 last year. -Revenue: $5.463 Bln vs. $5.026 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.75 to $5.95

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.