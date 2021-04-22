American Electric Power Co Inc Q1 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year.

The company's profit came in at $575.0 million, or $1.16 per share. This compares with $495.2 million, or $1.00 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, American Electric Power Co Inc reported adjusted earnings of $570.5 million or $1.15 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.16 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.2% to $4.3 billion from $3.7 billion last year.

American Electric Power Co Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $570.5 Mln. vs. $504.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.15 vs. $1.02 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.16 -Revenue (Q1): $4.3 Bln vs. $3.7 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.55 to $4.75

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.