American Electric Power Co Inc Q1 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP) announced a profit for first quarter that declined from the same period last year.

The company's earnings came in at $495.2 million, or $1.00 per share. This compares with $572.8 million, or $1.16 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, American Electric Power Co Inc reported adjusted earnings of $504.2 million or $1.02 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.8% to $3.7 million from $4.1 million last year.

American Electric Power Co Inc earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $504.2 Mln. vs. $584.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.02 vs. $1.19 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.11 -Revenue (Q1): $3.7 Mln vs. $4.1 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.25 to $4.45

