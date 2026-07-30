American Electric Power Co Inc Profit Retreats In Q2

(RTTNews) - American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP) revealed earnings for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $713 million, or $1.31 per share. This compares with $1.226 billion, or $2.29 per share, last year.

Excluding items, American Electric Power Co Inc reported adjusted earnings of $742 million or $1.36 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.0% to $5.445 billion from $5.087 billion last year.

American Electric Power Co Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $713 Mln. vs. $1.226 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.31 vs. $2.29 last year. -Revenue: $5.445 Bln vs. $5.087 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 6.25 To $ 6.55

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