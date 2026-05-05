American Electric Power Co Inc Bottom Line Advances In Q1

(RTTNews) - American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $874 million, or $1.61 per share. This compares with $800 million, or $1.50 per share, last year.

Excluding items, American Electric Power Co Inc reported adjusted earnings of $891 million or $1.64 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.2% to $6.020 billion from $5.463 billion last year.

American Electric Power Co Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $874 Mln. vs. $800 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.61 vs. $1.50 last year. -Revenue: $6.020 Bln vs. $5.463 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: 6.15 To 6.45

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