AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER CO Earnings Results: $AEP Reports Quarterly Earnings

AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER CO ($AEP) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported earnings of $1.24 per share, beating estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $4,696,300,000, missing estimates of $4,924,985,230 by $-228,685,230.

AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER CO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 666 institutional investors add shares of AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER CO stock to their portfolio, and 700 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER CO Government Contracts

We have seen $24,336,515 of award payments to $AEP over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER CO Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $AEP stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AEP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE VIRGINIA FOXX purchased up to $15,000 on 12/06.

on 12/06. REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.