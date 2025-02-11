AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER CO Earnings Preview: Recent $AEP Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER CO ($AEP) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $4,924,985,230 and earnings of $1.23 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $AEP stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER CO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 672 institutional investors add shares of AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER CO stock to their portfolio, and 685 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GQG PARTNERS LLC added 4,935,207 shares (+51.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $506,352,238
- LAZARD ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 3,976,808 shares (-48.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $408,020,500
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 1,963,203 shares (-32.9%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $201,424,627
- PATHWAY FINANCIAL ADVISERS, LLC removed 1,963,032 shares (-99.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $181,050,441
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 1,962,125 shares (+109.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $201,314,025
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 1,608,485 shares (+3.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $148,350,571
- MITSUBISHI UFJ TRUST & BANKING CORP added 1,604,609 shares (+74.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $164,632,883
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER CO Government Contracts
We have seen $24,336,515 of award payments to $AEP over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- AEP ENERGY (COMMODITY BILLS) NIH CONTRACT# NEW CONTRACT: $16,970,000
- FEASIBILITY STUDY AWARD: $3,415,398
- ELECTRICAL UTILITY SERVICE FOR MSHA, MINE ACADEMY, 1301 AIRPORT RD., BEAVER, WV 25813 FOR THE PERIOD 3/1/20...: $682,900
- ELECTRICAL SERVICES FOR FCI MCDOWELL FY 24 PENDING FUNDS AVAILABILITY: $488,168
- ELECTRIC SERVICE SUPPLIED AT USP BIG SANDY: $374,000
To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER CO Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $AEP stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AEP stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE VIRGINIA FOXX purchased up to $15,000 on 12/06.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.