American Electric Power Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for AEP

In trading on Tuesday, shares of American Electric Power Co Inc (Symbol: AEP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $100.26, changing hands as low as $99.38 per share. American Electric Power Co Inc shares are currently trading off about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AEP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AEP's low point in its 52 week range is $85.93 per share, with $110.48 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $100.28. The AEP DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

