Markets
AEP

American Electric Power Boosts FY22 Adj. EPS Outlook - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, electric utility American Electric Power Co., Inc. (AEP) raised its fiscal 2022 operating earnings guidance to a range of $4.87 to $5.07 per share from the prior forecast range.

On average, 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to earn $4.96 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates usually exclude special items.

The company also increased its long-term growth rate target to 6 to 7 percent and lifted its FFO-to-debt target to 14 to 15 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AEP

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular