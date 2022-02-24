American Electric Power Boosts FY22 Adj. EPS Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, electric utility American Electric Power Co., Inc. (AEP) raised its fiscal 2022 operating earnings guidance to a range of $4.87 to $5.07 per share from the prior forecast range.

On average, 18 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to earn $4.96 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates usually exclude special items.

The company also increased its long-term growth rate target to 6 to 7 percent and lifted its FFO-to-debt target to 14 to 15 percent.

