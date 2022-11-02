Markets
American Electric Power Appoints Ann Kelly As New CFO

November 02, 2022 — 08:23 am EDT

(RTTNews) - American Electric Power Co Inc. (AEP), an electric utility firm, said on Wednesday that it has appointed Ann Kelly as Chief Financial Officer, with effect from November 30.

Kelly will succeed current CFO Julie Sloat, who will assume the role of CEO with effect from January 1, 2023.

Kelly is currently serves as CFO for AmeriGas Propane, Inc., an arm of UGI Corp. Kelly was appointed as Vice President of Finance and CFO for AmeriGas in 2019.

Previously, she was corporate controller and chief accounting officer for UGI Utilities. Prior to joining UGI in 2014, Kelly was CFO for JGM, Inc., senior vice president of finance for Preferred Sands.

