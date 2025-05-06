American Electric Power Again Reaffirms FY25 Adj. EPS Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Tuesday, electric utility American Electric Power Co., Inc. (AEP) again reaffirmed its operating earnings guidance for the full-year 2025.

For fiscal 2025, the company continues to project operating earnings in the range of $5.75 to $5.95 per share, with a long-term growth rate of 6 to 8 percent.

On average, 20 analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $5.87 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates usually exclude special items.

