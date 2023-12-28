American Electric Power (AEP) to Sell Stake in New Mexico Asset

American Electric Power Co. Inc. AEP and PNM Resources Inc. PNM have inked a deal to divest 50% stake each in New Mexico Renewable Development, LLC (“NMRD”) to Exus North America Holdings, LLC for approximately $230 million.

Details of the Deal

The NMRD portfolio consists of nine operating solar developments totaling 185 megawatts (MW) and six projects under development with an estimated output of 440 MW. AEP and U.S.-based PNM Resources intend to sell this portfolio of 15 solar projects totaling 625 MW.



AEP's stake is valued at around $115 million, and the deal is expected to close in February 2023. The company is expected to receive $104 million in cash after-tax, transaction fees and other customary adjustments.

Planned Sale to Focus on Core Operation

The latest sale agreement followed American Electric Power’s sale of its 1,365 MW unregulated, contracted renewables portfolio to IRG Acquisition Holdings for an enterprise value of $1.5 billion, announced in August 2023. The sale proceeds from these divestments are aimed at bolstering AEP’s balance sheet. The deal also seeks to streamline the company and shift the capital to its regulated operations.



The company remains on track with the previously announced sales of Retail and Distributed Resources businesses and Prairie Wind and Pioneer non-core transmission joint venture businesses.



We expect the proceeds from the aforementioned divestments to play a vital role in enabling AEP to duly achieve the clean energy target.

Transition in Energy Space

Electric utilities in the United States are rapidly shifting their focus away from fossil fuels toward cleaner energy sources to meet climate goals.



As part of its clean energy portfolio expansion strategy, American Electric Power currently operates 6,100 MWs of renewable energy. For 2023-2027, AEP has a capital expenditure plan of $43 billion, out of which $8.6 billion is focused on regulated renewables. The company is on track to reach an 80% reduction in carbon dioxide emissions from 2005 levels by 2030 and has a goal to achieve net zero by 2045.



PNM Resources is focused on achieving 80% clean energy by 2040 and reaching net zero emissions by 2045. As of Sep 30, 2023, PNM owned 158 MW of solar facilities in commercial operations. The electricity company proposed a 100-MW solar facility through power purchase agreements and a 250-MW battery storage capacity through energy storage agreements, along with a 60-MW utility-owned battery.



Other utilities that have made recent divestments to fund their clean energy promotion are Duke Energy Corp. DUK and AES Corporation AES.



Duke Energy completed the sale of its unregulated utility-scale Commercial Renewables business to Brookfield on Oct 25, 2023, for $2.8 billion. The sale proceeds from this divestment should help DUK grow its regulated businesses and strengthen its balance sheet.



DUK’s long-term (three- to five-year) earnings growth rate is 6.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2023 sales indicates an increase of 1.1% over 2022’s reported figure.



AES completed the minority sell-downs of its businesses in the Dominican Republic and Panama on Sep 26, 2023, for $190 million. The proceeds from this transaction will enable the company to be on track to achieve its asset sale proceeds target for the year.



AES’ long-term earnings growth rate is 10.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2023 sales indicates an increase of 1.5% over 2022’s reported figure.

Price Performance

Over the past three months, shares of AEP have rallied 7.4% compared with the industry’s 3.5% rise.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank

American Electric Power currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



American Electric Power currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).





