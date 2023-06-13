American Electric Power (AEP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, American Electric Power (AEP) closed at $83.13, marking a -0.67% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.69%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.43%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 8.94%.

Heading into today, shares of the utility had lost 7.1% over the past month, lagging the Utilities sector's loss of 3.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.41% in that time.

American Electric Power will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.26, up 5% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.77 billion, up 3.78% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.27 per share and revenue of $20.08 billion, which would represent changes of +3.54% and +2.44%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for American Electric Power. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.1% higher. American Electric Power is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, American Electric Power is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.89. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.77, so we one might conclude that American Electric Power is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that AEP currently has a PEG ratio of 2.77. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. AEP's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.78 as of yesterday's close.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 70, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

