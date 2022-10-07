American Electric Power (AEP) Stock Moves -1.8%: What You Should Know

American Electric Power (AEP) closed at $82.99 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.8% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.8% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%.

Heading into today, shares of the utility had lost 18.73% over the past month, lagging the Utilities sector's loss of 11.56% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.08% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from American Electric Power as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.52, up 6.29% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.91 billion, up 6.85% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5 per share and revenue of $18.39 billion, which would represent changes of +5.49% and +9.42%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for American Electric Power. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.28% higher. American Electric Power is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, American Electric Power is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.91. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.61.

It is also worth noting that AEP currently has a PEG ratio of 2.73. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Utility - Electric Power industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.81 as of yesterday's close.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 81, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AEP in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP): Free Stock Analysis Report



