American Electric Power (AEP) Stock Moves -0.03%: What You Should Know

American Electric Power (AEP) closed at $93.51 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.03% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.6%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.87%.

Heading into today, shares of the utility had gained 7.7% over the past month, outpacing the Utilities sector's gain of 5.65% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.22% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from American Electric Power as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 4, 2023. In that report, analysts expect American Electric Power to post earnings of $1.19 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 2.46%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.64 billion, up 0.89% from the year-ago period.

AEP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.26 per share and revenue of $19.79 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +3.34% and +0.98%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for American Electric Power should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% lower within the past month. American Electric Power is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, American Electric Power currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.78. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.78, which means American Electric Power is trading at a no noticeable deviation to the group.

Also, we should mention that AEP has a PEG ratio of 3.1. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Utility - Electric Power industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 3.01 as of yesterday's close.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, putting it in the top 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

