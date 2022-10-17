American Electric Power (AEP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

American Electric Power (AEP) closed at $85.05 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.83% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 2.65%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.86%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.24%.

Coming into today, shares of the utility had lost 16.78% in the past month. In that same time, the Utilities sector lost 16.68%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.99%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from American Electric Power as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 27, 2022. In that report, analysts expect American Electric Power to post earnings of $1.52 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 6.29%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.91 billion, up 6.85% from the prior-year quarter.

AEP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5 per share and revenue of $18.39 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +5.49% and +9.42%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for American Electric Power. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.28% higher within the past month. American Electric Power currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, American Electric Power is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.71. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.82.

Also, we should mention that AEP has a PEG ratio of 2.7. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Utility - Electric Power industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.7 as of yesterday's close.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.



5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.